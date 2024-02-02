Toxicology report back for Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen to death: report

Police have received the toxicology report of the three Kansas City men who were found dead in the snow two days after a game day gathering.

Family members of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson told FOX 4 that they learned police had received the report.

“There have been no additional details of this case revealed to any media, nor are there any plans to at this time. The case remains an ongoing death investigation,” a KCPD spokesperson told the local outlet.

The toxicology report will determine if any substances, including alcohol, drugs or otherwise, were found in the three men’s systems at the time of their deaths.