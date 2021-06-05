Tourist critical after scooter hit-and-run amid rash of NYC traffic incidents

A tourist from Los Angeles suffered severe head trauma after she was hit by a scooter in Manhattan on Friday — during a night of mayhem on the roads that also left two boys with critical injuries when they were struck by cars in separate incidents in Queens, police said.

The 65-year-old tourist was crossing West 64th Street at Amsterdam Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. when a man on a black and red scooter slammed into her and then fled the scene, police said.

The woman was in the crosswalk and had the right-of-way, according to sources.

NYC SHRINK TELLS YALE AUDIENCE SHE FANTASIZES ABOUT SHOOTING WHITE PEOPLE IN HEAD

She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was listed as critically injured, with severe head trauma. Police are looking for the hit-and-run suspect, the NYPD said.

MOBSTER SAID SPIRIT OF HIS GRANDPARENTS TOLD HIM TO TURN RAT

Later in Forest Hills, a 10-year-old boy was crossing 110th Street at Jewel Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m., when he was struck by a Honda CRV, police said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, stayed at the scene. The child was taken to Columbia Presbyterian with severe head trauma and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The boy was walking alone in the crosswalk, according to detectives, but it is unclear if he had the right-of-way.

Then at around 10 p.m. in College Point, a 16-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver on College Point Avenue, police said.

The suspect fled down 15th Street in College Point in a blue Nissan with a broken windshield and is being sought by detectives, cops said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teenager was hospitalized with a severe head injury, officials said.

A 41-year-old man was also critically injured when he lost control of his motorized scooter and crashed into a pillar at First Avenue and East 41st Street around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Click here to read more in the New York Post.