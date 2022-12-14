Tornado slams Louisiana town leaving 3 dead, including child; missing mom found deceased

Tragedy struck Louisiana Tuesday evening after a possible tornado tore through the town of Keithville, killing three people, including a young boy, as well as his 30-year-old mother initially considered missing.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the missing mother was found deceased at 2:27 a.m. – one street over from where her home was destroyed in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville.

She was located under debris caused by a tornado. First responders will continue to search the area for unknown victims,” according to the sheriff’s office. No one else has been reported missing as a result of the storm.

Deputies initially responded to Lareta Street in Pecan Farms after reports of a tornado. The agency said several structures in the area were damaged and electrical lines and trees were knocked down.

After a large search for a missing child and a mother, the sheriff’s office reported an 8-year-old boy was found dead in a wooded area of Pecan Farms, where the home was destroyed. Deputies, K-9 teams, firefighters and volunteers had been still searching through debris for the mom.

Another death was also reported, but the sheriff’s office is not able to identify that person yet.

A man and a woman were also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies in Caddo Parish are going from house to house to check on the residents.

Caddo Parrish Fire District Four posted the following statement on Facebook early Wednesday morning:

“Please keep our first responders and the members of our community in your thoughts and prayers tonight as an absolutely devastating tornado touched down in the southern part of the parish.”

News outlets in Louisiana also reported up to 25 injuries in Union Parish after a tornado leveled a neighborhood in Farmerville Tuesday evening. No fatalities were reported.

The deadly tornado in Louisiana was part of a massive severe weather outbreak moving east across the United States, creating tornadoes in the southern states and blizzard-like conditions from the Midwest to the northeast.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, confirmed five tornadoes touched down across the northern part of the state, but potentially a dozen occurred.

At least five people were injured in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine after a possible tornado struck the town.

The severe weather threat extends into Wednesday for Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.