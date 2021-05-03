Tornado causes damage in Tupelo, Mississippi, residents advised to take cover

A “potentially significant” tornado was confirmed on the ground and moving across the city of Tupelo, Mississippi, about 115 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday evening.

“This is a life-threatening situation!” wrote the National Weather Service in Memphis. “Please take shelter in the Tupelo area. The storms are very dangerous.”

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan told Tupelo’s WTVA, that the storm caused damage to light poles, trees, vehicles, and several businesses. He asked residents to stay off the roads as emergency personnel worked to clear debris.

Pictures and videos of the damage were posted on social media.

The mayor’s office in the city of Tupelo wrote that emergency crews are currently assessing the “degree of damage.”

“Please do not get out and drive. It is dangerous—-there are reports that power lines are down in the roads. We will update you as soon as we know the extent of [the] damage. Prayers that all are safe, and please keep our crews and first responders in your prayers also,” the mayor’s office wrote on Facebook.

The damage to Tupelo comes as several tornado warnings and emergencies were issued in the state. Residents were advised to take cover.

“Always be prepared to go immediately to your safe place when a warning is issued. Planning minimizing any hesitation or confusion, esp. at night,” NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors wrote on Twitter.