Topless woman smashes Jesus Christ statue in North Dakota church: police

A woman in North Dakota is facing criminal charges after police say she walked into a Catholic Church topless and destroyed a statue of Jesus Christ.

Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35, has been charged with felony criminal mischief after allegedly entering St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fargo, North Dakota, and destroying a statue of Jesus, KVRR-TV reported.

Police say she was spotted Monday just after 6:30 p.m. running away from the church without a shirt, bra, or shoes.

Reynolds, according to police, was also seen on church security cameras flipping over a potted plant and tearing down the statue before smashing it against a wall.

Reynolds was possibly under the influence of drugs, according to court documents.

The estimated cost of the statue is more than $11,000.

Reynolds was scheduled to appear in court this week.

After being transported to a hospital, Reynolds allegedly assaulted a staff member at the Essentia Health Emergency Room, Valley News reported.

Paul Braun, director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Fargo, told Fox News Digital that Reynolds was not a church parishioner and that the church is frequently used by the local homeless population as a place to keep warm.

“We were saddened to see the damage done to a very old statue at our Cathedral, and we hope the person responsible gets the help they need,” Braun said. “We are praying for that person as well.”