Topeka police officers fatally shoot man who was approaching them with knife

Topeka police officers shot and killed a man early Thursday after he walked toward them with a knife as they tried to intervene in a carjacking, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a woman called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to report that a 33-year-old family member, Taylor Lowery, was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically.

She was able to escape, and Lowery drove away from the home in a sport utility vehicle, according to the KBI, which is investigating.

Officers spotted him a short time later at a gas station convenience store, where they saw him attempting to steal a car with a woman and infant inside.

The KBI said officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife he was holding. When he advanced toward the officers with the weapon, five of them fired, striking Lowery multiple times, the KBI said.

Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured, the KBI said.