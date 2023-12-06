Top moments from Trump’s town hall with ‘Hannity,’ AOC’s underage women exams claim and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘DAY ONE’ – Top moments from Trump’s town hall with ‘Hannity’. Continue reading …

‘GIRL’ TALK – AOC claims ‘all’ underage women to face exams if men are banned from female sports. Continue reading …

SECRET SENDER – Biden used email aliases during hundreds of messages with Hunter Biden’s business partner. Continue reading …

FAMILY FEUD – Groom whose bride was killed on wedding night battles mother-in-law over estate. Continue reading …

PRIVILEGE KIT – Ohio State course reprimands White heterosexual masculinity: ‘Be a Man!’ Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘ALARMING’ MIGRANT RULE – Lawmakers threaten to kill HHS rule on migrant kids. Continue reading …

‘SCARE TACTICS’ – Democrats claim people may die without EV mandates. Continue reading …

HOT AIR – Lawmaker whose district spy balloon was downed is still looking for answers. Continue reading …

FULL COURT PRESS – Trump’s foot is on the gas of a key state. Continue reading …

MEDIA

PHASING OUT – As MSNBC says Mehdi Hasan will remain a network analyst, his on-air presence has been diminished since Oct. 7. Continue reading …

‘FAT IS NOT A DIRTY WORD’ – Rihanna’s viral lingerie model for Savage X Fenty brand calls for fat people to be ‘celebrated.’ Continue reading …

BOTH HAVE THE ‘X FACTOR’ – Former ABC News hosts could recover from ‘apocalyptic’ moment with ‘second act’ Continue reading …

PARENTAL POLITICS – New Gallup survey yields surprising results on conservative vs. liberal households and teen mental health. Continue reading …

OPINION

JAMES GAGLIANO – What I witnessed at the FBI will be the agency’s Waterloo. Continue reading …

ELI FEDERMAN – Why Jewish students belong at anti-Israel Ivy League schools. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

JESSE WATTERS – What powerful people were on Epstein’s plane? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Donald Trump is vowing to fight back and obliterate the deep state. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – It’s up to everyone to disincentivize faulty thinking. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BLOOD MONEY – Suspected serial killer got big city payday before shooting spree. Continue reading …

PULLING RANK – M*A*S*H star fought behind-the-scenes battle over nickname. Continue reading …

TOY FRENZY – Christmas toys that made American parents scramble. Continue reading …

ON THE HUNT – Determined tamandua goes on ant-seeking adventure at his home in the Tacoma Zoo — watch him go in for the ‘kill.’ See video …

WATCH

ELIZABETH PIPKO – What we saw in the congressional hearings was abhorrent. See video …

MARK DANNELS – This is the collapse of the CBP’s ability to secure this border. See video …

FOX WEATHER

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?

THE LAST WORD

“Let’s be clear – In 2024, the stakes could not be any higher. After three years under Joe Biden, our country is imploding on every level. Our economy is wrecked by inflation. Our southern border is an utter disaster. The American people are not safe… Make no mistake, our wide open Joe Biden border is now a massive national security nightmare. It is a clear and present danger, and it is only getting worse every day under President Biden.”

– SEAN HANNITY

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning!