Top Cuomo aide reportedly resigns as embattled governor faces sexual misconduct allegations

Cuomo top aide resigns as embattled governor faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations: reports

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned from her position following a damning report from the state’s attorney general concluding that the governor had sexually harassed multiple women, according to multiple reports.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years,” Melissa DeRosa said in a statement Sunday evening, adding that the past 2 years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”

Earlier in the week, New York Attorney General Letitia James released an extensive report accusing Cuomo of sexual misconduct which prompted calls for the governor to resign including from President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

DeRosa’s departure was significant. She was seen as one of the governor’s most competent and trusted top aides. The New York Times wrote that she stood by Cuomo “for years even as his inner circle shrank in size and many of the top staffers who had helped first elect him in 2010 left the administration.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Fauci berates mass outdoor gathering in South Dakota, but gives Obama’s birthday bash a pass

Social media users piled on to Dr. Anthony Fauci for what many felt was a double standard when it comes to what type of gatherings he criticizes.

“No comment from St. Fauci on Obama’s soiree last night with a few hundred of his closest friends – or how about Lollapalooza last week in Chicago,” one social media user said in reaction to Fauci’s comments critical of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. “Or, I guess it’s SELECTIVE festivities, because the virus knows, and only attacks those who fit the Dems’ narrative.”

The remarks came in response to Fauci’s comments expressing concern about South Dakota’s upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” with host Chuck Todd speculating the rally could become a “super spreader” event.

“I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci said.

Fauci admitted that it was “understandable” that people “want to do the kind of things they want to do,” though he called on rallygoers to consider their impact on the spread of COVID-19.

“There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” Fauci said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Judge sides with Norwegian Cruise Line in suit over vaccination proof in Florida

A federal judge has for now sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. in its bid to invalidate Florida’s rule that bars businesses from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination from their customers.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami on Sunday granted the cruise operator’s request for a preliminary injunction that prevents the enforcement of the Florida ban on its vessels departing from the state. The company last month sued Florida’s surgeon general, Scott Rivkees, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

“While litigation is a strategic tool of last resort, our company has fought to do what we believe is right and in the best interest of the welfare of our guests, crew and communities we visit,” said Daniel Farkas, Norwegian’s general counsel.

The Florida Department of Health and the Florida governor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision comes as Norwegian is set to offer cruises from Florida to the Caribbean starting Aug. 15. Florida is a cruise hub that in 2019 accounted for about 60% of cruise embarkations from the U.S., according to the industry group Cruise Lines International Association. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Mark Levin asked if viewers were troubled the federal government’s “footprint” was so deeply involved in our daily lives during Sunday’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” saying the government is now “in our bedrooms, in our cars, in our religious institutions and in our schools.”

“They always have excuses for this,” he said, “it could be health, it could be for the good of the community, whatever it is. What ever happened to individual liberty? Who even talks about individual liberty anymore?”

