Top 5 states with most daily COVID cases are now blue states, bottom 5 are mostly red

Some U.S. states are grappling with severe coronavirus outbreaks as the omicron variant is spreading around the world.

Although there have not yet been any confirmed omicron COVID-19 cases on U.S. soil, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend that he would not be shocked to learn that it’s already here.

“We have not detected it yet,” he told NBC’s ‘Weekend Today’ show. “But, when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you’re already having travel-related cases that they’ve noted in Israel and Belgium and in other places – when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go, essentially, all over.”

CORONAVIRUS OMICRON COVERAGE: LIVE UPDATES

As of Monday, Michigan has the highest daily rate of new cases per 100,000 residents with 85, according to the New York Times, followed by New Hampshire with 73, New Mexico with 67, and Vermont and Minnesota both with 61. All the states in the top five voted for president Biden in the 2020 election.

When looking at that statistic over a weeklong period ending this past Sunday, Minnesota leads the nation with 426 new cases per 100,000 residents, followed by Michigan with 388.6, Wisconsin with 387.7, North Dakota with 361.5 and New Hampshire with 360.2, data from the CDC shows. All the states in the top five voted for president Biden in the 2020 election.

On the other end of the chart, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Hawaii and Florida round out the states with lowest daily rate of new cases per 100,000 residents, with numbers ranging from 8 to 3, the New York Times reports. All but one of the states in the bottom five voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In the CDC’s weekly metric, Hawaii, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana and Florida comprise that group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But those states are also testing fewer residents per 100,000 compared to some that are reported to be amongst those suffering the most severe outbreaks.

Texas, for example, is only testing 125 residents per 100,000 as opposed to states in the top 5 such as Minnesota and New Hampshire, which are testing 492 and 420 per 100,000, respectively, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.