Toddler killed in Ocean City, Maryland, tram crash while crossing boardwalk

A 2-year-old boy was killed in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday after being struck by a tram while crossing the boardwalk in the resort town, authorities said.

The boy was crossing near the boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street around 8:14 p.m. when a southbound tram struck him, the Ocean City Police Department said.

EMS personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Both tram conductors remained at the scene after the fatal collision, and a portion of the boardwalk was temporarily closed.

The identity of the boy was not immediately released.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.

Records obtained by the Daily Times in 2019 show other incidents involving the Ocean City tram.

Ten reported incidents in which people suffered relatively minor injuries when bumped or struck by the tram occurred between 2015 and 2019, according to the outlet. In 2019, a couple sued the town of Ocean City after a 2017 incident with the tram left the wife with serious injuries.