Toddler dies after falling from boat, getting hit by propeller

A Salt Lake City, Utah, toddler died tragically on Sunday after falling off a boat before being struck by the engine’s propeller.

The Utah Division of State Parks said rangers responded to reports of a boat accident at the Echo State Park reservoir just before 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation found that 3-year-old Walter Greer was riding on a boat with family members when he fell off the vessel.

After falling in, state park officials said in a press release, Greer was struck by the propeller on the back of the boat.

Utah State Park rangers responded to the scene and recovered Greer from the water, though he had already died.

Park officials added that Greer was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene with Utah State Parks, including the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Flyer District, University of Utah Health AirMed and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time,” officials said.