Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida: sources

Police have arrested the suspect accused of opening fire in New York City’s Times Square over the weekend, shooting three innocent bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, Fox News has confirmed.

Sources confirmed to Fox News that 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested Wednesday morning in Florida in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

Charges against him have not been released and it was not yet clear when he would be extradited to New York to face a judge.

On Sunday evening, a 4-year-old girl who was buying toys and two women, one of whom was a tourist, were in the area of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue when they were struck by bullets meant for someone else.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday that two to four men began arguing in the area when one pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Police released Muhammad’s identity publicly on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Sources previously told Fox News that a man was seen on video raising his right arm and appearing to fire shots from a semi-automatic pistol. Police later recovered three shell casings in the area.

A witness told police he heard the shooter say “come get it” before firing three to five shots and running off, sources told Fox News. Sources identified him as “a CD hustler.”

All three victims survived the attack.