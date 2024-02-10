Times Square shooting: ‘Armed and dangerous’ teen migrant arrested after woman shot, firing on cops

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A teenage gunman who shot a woman at a Times Square clothing store Thursday night before opening fire on police officers was identified as a migrant and remains on the loose, authorities said Friday.

The shooter, Jose Alejandro Rivas-Figureoa, 15, was living in a temporary shelter and migrated from Venezuela, said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell. He entered the U.S. in September and is considered armed and dangerous, Chell said.

Three teens — two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old — entered a JD Sports store on West 42nd Street and Broadway and grabbed some clothes and attempted to leave. A security guard confronted them and recovered the merchandise, Chell said.

“At this time our suspect takes out a .45 caliber handgun… shoots at her into a crowd,” Chell said.

A 37-year-old woman visiting from Brazil was struck by gunfire. Two of the teens fled the location and one of the 15-year-old’s was arrested by responding officers. Another officer chased Rivas-Figureoa.

“You saw the video. He turns once, fires towards our officer,” Chell told reporters. “Our officer takes his gun out. He cannot return fire. There’s too many people in his way.”

As the foot chase continued, the shooter fired again at the officer and fled into a subway station and onto the tracks before coming up to the street, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was arrested Friday morning. Investigators are still trying to determine the arrested suspects’ alleged roles in Thursday’s shooting.

NEW YORK’S ‘CATCH AND RELEASE’ POLICIES FAIL TO HOLD CRIMINALS ACCOUNTABLE: POLICE REP

The shooter and a male accomplice — who was wearing a blue jacket and is a 15-year-old Hispanic male — then fled the store and ran towards 47th Avenue, Chell said.

Two police officers patrolling the area then gave chase, capturing the suspect in the blue jacket. The juvenile has since been released without charge.

The shooting came nearly two weeks after a group of migrants attacks a pair of NYPD officers, also in Times Square. Several suspects in that case have been indicted, but only one is being held in custody.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.