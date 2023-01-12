Timeline of Ana Walshe’s disappearance and Brian Walshe’s arrest

There are 72 unaccounted for hours between when Ana Walshe was last seen and when she was reported missing, with no details about her whereabouts in between.

Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, was last seen on New Year’s Day, but wasn’t reported missing until Jan. 4 by her Washington D.C. real estate firm.

A multi-jurisdiction police search led to Ana’s husband, Brian Walshe, who allegedly lied to investigators when he told them she had a work emergency on Jan. 1 and took a rideshare to the airport.

Police have said there’s no confirmation that she physically took the rideshare to the airport, and she never boarded a flight.

Jan. 1

The last time Ana Walshe was seen was about 1:30 a.m. by their family friend, Gem Mutlu, according to the probable cause affidavit for Brian Walshe’s arrest.

Mutlu left the Walshes’ New Year’s party at their Cohasset home around that time, the affidavit says.

Jan. 4

Ana Walshe’s employer, Tishman Speyer, reports her missing to Cohasset police.

Initially, police said her disappearance wasn’t suspicious, there was no evidence of foul play and her husband was cooperating.

That changed by the end of the week.

Jan. 6 and 7

Cohasset police teamed up with outside agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police, to search a wooded area near the Walshes’ home and several other locations on Friday and Saturday.

A task force reviewed surveillance footage to verify Brian Walshe’s whereabouts, which didn’t check out, according to the affidavit.

Investigators were seen going through the Walshes’ family pool and searched closer to the house on Saturday, but police didn’t provide an official update about what (or if) anything was found.

Before Saturday’s searches began, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told “Fox and Friends Weekend,” “Every hour, we’re getting more concerned for her well-being … We have more questions than answers.”

Jan. 6

A two-alarm fire broke out in Walshe’s former home at 725 Jerusalem Road in Cohasset at 2:14 p.m.

All four occupants – three adults and a young child – made it out safely, according to authorities.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Cohasset Police, though it does not appear to be suspicious,” police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

Jan. 8

Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading an investigation.

Jan. 9

Brian Walshe was arraigned, when he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said during the arraignment that investigators found blood in the basement, as well as a broken knife.

Jan. 9 and 10

Investigators reportedly found trash bags with blood, a hatchet and a hacksaw in a Peabody trash transfer station, which is about 45 miles north of the Walshes’ home, sources told WBZ-TV.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office issued a press release Tuesday about evidence that had been collected.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected, which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation,” the release says.

Police have asked the public to send any information or tips to [email protected]