Books, money, ammunition, pamphlets, newspapers – these were but a few of the Civil War-era artifacts that conservation experts uncovered in a time capsule found at the site of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.

The 36-pound box was discovered in Richmond, Virginia and carefully extracted from the monument site a day earlier, marking the end of a long search for the elusive capsule. As the contents inside were unpacked, they appeared to match the description of the 1887 time capsule that conservation experts had been looking for.