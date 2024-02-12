TikToker ‘Black Biden’ details helping cops catch alleged child predator

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A man who goes by “Black Biden” on social media helped police nab a suspected child predator in Long Beach, Calif. on Thursday.

“Black Biden” posed as a 15-year-old boy online to lure the suspect in for a “date” at a fast-food restaurant.

“He seemed, at first, he was going to cooperate,” the good Samaritan told FOX 11 Los Angles. “And then, next thing you know, he just tried to book it.”

Police and “Black Biden” went after the man, who quickly ran out the establishment’s front door.

“I just tripped him,” “Black Biden” said. “So I tripped him, he falls, and the officers catch back up to him.”

“Black Biden” said the struggle with the suspect continued, and at one point he feared the suspect would try to grab the officer’s gun.

“You came to try to harm a child. I take that very serious,” “Black Biden” told FOX 11. “Not today. Not on Black Biden’s watch.”

His video posted to Instagram has nearly 7,000 likes.

“So glad the news is finally airing your good deeds!” one user wrote.

“Black Biden doing gods work,” another Instagrammer commented in response.

“Black Biden” wears a big, hairy gray disguise and has set up several arrests that have led to convictions, FOX 11 reported.

Long Beach police did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but identified the suspect to FOX 11 as 41-year-old Cody Lane Oreiro of Hawthorne. Oreiro was booked on one count of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and one count of resisting a police officer.

No one was hurt during the suspect’s take-down.