TikTok star ‘Mr. Prada’ arrested in connection to murder of beloved Louisiana therapist

A TikTok star known as “Mr. Prada” according to reporting from FOX8 New Orleans has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a beloved Louisiana therapist over the weekend.

William Nicholas “Nick” Abraham, 69, was formerly a Catholic priest before becoming a fixture in the Baton Rouge community as a therapist and cable television personality.

Abraham’s body was discovered early Sunday morning wrapped in a tarp in a ditch alongside Highway 51 by a passerby. Authorities believe his body may have been placed there on Saturday night.

Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, was arrested in Dallas County, Texas, on Tuesday after the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming the social media personality was a person of interest.

Thomas is wanted on charges of second Degree Murder and obstruction of justice in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

Terryon Thomas, also known as “Mr. Prada” on TikTok, once posted a video captioned “practicing for my mug shot cus this might be the year someone gonna meet God if they piss me off too much.” In his two accounts on TikTok, the personality has over 8 million followers.

Thomas will now have to complete a hearing with a judge in Texas who will consider extradition back to Louisiana on the charges.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook asking the public for help identifying the suspect on Tuesday, saying “detectives believe the individual seen in these store surveillance pictures is the last person known to have been driving 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham’s vehicle.”

“The vehicle was located by Baton Rouge Police Monday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, at the time, sped away from a traffic stop and ultimately ran away after crashing the car,” the post continued.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office ruled Abraham was killed by blunt force trauma. The investigation has now been turned over to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to an email sent to Fox News Digital.

“I’m absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gentle, and have such a servant’s heart,” said Abraham’s attorney Jarrett Ambeau to FOX 8 New Orleans.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.