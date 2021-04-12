'Tiger Mom' Amy Chua denies allegations of inappropriate parties, slams disrespect and lack of due process

Amy Chua denied recent allegations laid out against her by an independent student newspaper.

The law school professor, famously known as Tiger Mom, also stated that she couldn’t imagine that any other member of the faculty would be treated the way she had been in response to the allegations. According to the report in the student-run news outlet, Chua had been accused of having private dinner parties at her home despite a previous agreement to cease such actions.

The allegations appeared in a story in the Yale Daily News, which reported that Chua had lost a position leading one of the school’s first-year small groups in response to her violating a 2019 agreement with the school to stop having “out-of-class-hours interactions with students.”

On Facebook, Chua described the article as a “hit job.” In her post, she wrote, “I did not violate any agreement, nor have I been hosting wild parties during COVID. On the contrary, what I HAVE done is comforted a small handful of students who reached out to me in moments of crisis, including after the recent spike in discrimination and violence against Asian Americans, when they felt the school was not supporting them and they had no one else to turn to. As the only Asian American woman on the academic faculty, I can’t imagine any other faculty member would be treated with this kind of disrespect and utter lack of due process.”

She also shared a letter she had shared with the Yale Law School faculty.

In the letter, she requested an “outside investigation into the disclosure of confidential and private personnel information about me.”

According to the letter, Chua first heard that she would not be leading a small group when she was contacted by a reporter for the Yale Daily News. It wasn’t until she reached out to the school’s dean, Heather Gerken, that she learned of the allegations against her.

In a statement to the Yale Daily News, Gerken said, “”While we cannot comment on the existence of investigations or complaints, the Law School and the University thoroughly investigate complaints regarding violations of University rules and the University adjudicates them whenever it is appropriate to do so. Faculty misconduct has no place at Yale Law School. It violates our core commitments and undermines all the good that comes from an environment where faculty respect and support students. The Law School has a set of clearly articulated norms governing student-faculty interactions and is committed to enforcing them.”

Fox News reached out to Amy Chua and Yale Law School for comment but did not immediately receive a response.