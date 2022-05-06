Tiffany Trump planning November Mar-a-Lago wedding to fiance Michael Boulos: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wedding of the year is set to take place at the lavish Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 12.

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of former President Donald Trump, is reportedly set to tie the knot this fall with Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos, according to Page Six.

More than 500 guests will attend the affair overseen by Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, the outlet reported. Tiffany is the couple’s only child.

The happy couple announced their engagement in January 2021, a day before Trump left the White House.

Boulos proposed at the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring purchased in Dubai, which is believed to be worth $1.2 million.

‘FRIENDS’ ACTOR MIKE HAGERTY DEAD AT 67

Boulos’ father is business tycoon Massad Boulos, who runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that trades in construction, equipment, retail and vehicles. His mother is the daughter of Lebanese businessman Zouhair Faddoul.

Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where he attended an elite international school, but later moved to London, England, to study management finance and risk at City, University of London.

In the summer of 2018, Tiffany met Boulos in Mykonos, Greece, at a party hosted by Lindsay Lohan. The couple was first spotted together at the Taoray Wang runway show in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week.

The couple initially set their sights on Greece to tie the knot. However, according to Page Six, the couple changed their minds and decided to hold the special event at Trump’s estate.

Tiffany and Boulos is currently living in Miami a short drive away from their Mar-a-lago venue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mar-a-Lago, where the former president now resides, is the second-largest mansion in Florida and the 22nd largest mansion in the U.S.