Wind and thunderstorms are forecast to continue for parts of America’s heartland already impacted by severe weather on Friday and Saturday.

At least seven people were killed overnight after tornadoes ripped through several Midwest and southern states.

TORNADOES BRING DEATH, INJURIES, DAMAGE TO SEVERAL STATES

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters the death toll in his state would top 70, and could exceed 100.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Louisville tweeted that its survey team “found EF-3 damage, with estimated wind speeds of 150 mph, from last night’s tornado in Bowling Green,” although damage assessment is ongoing.

On Saturday morning, NWS Louisville issued special weather statements for Lexington, Georgetown, Richmond, Elizabethtown, Frankfort and Shelbyville – warning of wind threats.

The NWS said that showers and some severe thunderstorms would develop ahead of the cold front from the Ohio Valley to the lower Mississippi Valley and that its Storm Prediction Center had issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and Southeast through Sunday morning.

KENTUCKY TORNADO DEATH TOLL LIKELY TO EXCEED 50, GOVERNOR WARNS

Threats from the storms include frequent lightning, hail, severe thunderstorm wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

The Weather Prediction Center has also issued a Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Southern Appalachians, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and the lower Mississippi Valley through Sunday morning.

Associated heavy rain is anticipated to create localized areas of flash flooding and affect areas that experience rapid runoff with heavy rain.

Thunderstorms and showers are also expected to develop over parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday, though the threat for severe thunderstorms ends on Sunday morning as the front moves offshore.

This comes as another Pacific system approaches this weekend and a foot of snow may occur from portions of the Plains to the Great Lakes.

The Northeast will see rain that changes to snow overnight on Saturday before ending over northern New England by Sunday morning, resulting in reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.