Three victims in Hollywood follow-home robbery held at gunpoint

Three victims of a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, California, were held at gunpoint as suspects stole their money and watches, according to authorities.

The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. PST Friday on the 1200 block of Albers Street in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Fox News.

“They put a gun in my face. In the moment, they took my Rolex, they took my diamond bracelet, they took my girlfriend’s Rolex, they took our iPhones, $2,000 cash from my pocket, they took everything,” a male victim told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette. “They told me, ‘If you’re not going to shut up, I’m going to [shoot you] in your face.'”

Two armed suspects robbed three victims, two males and one female, taking cash and their Rolex watches before feeling the scene, the LAPD said.

One of the suspects is a Black male in his 20s or 30s, who wore a black jacket, and the second suspect is a Black male in his 30s or 40s, who wore a black hat and had a beard, according to police.

The incident is being called a “follow-home robbery” because the suspects pulled up behind the victims as they were exiting their vehicle in North Hollywood and proceeded to demand their personal items at gunpoint, as FOX 11 first reported.

The LAPD announced in mid-November that it is investigating more than 110 robberies involving at least six different street gangs in which the victims were followed home. The LAPD had issued a warning regarding the “follow-home robberies” earlier in November after a series of incidents.

The department later developed a “Follow Home Task Force” in response to the ongoing crime trend after one such robbery ended in a homicide Nov. 23.

An LAPD spokesperson told Fox News that follow-home robberies seem to be “popping up everywhere” in the city.

One of the male victims told FOX 11 he had heard of the follow-home robbery trend, but did not think he would end up being a victim of one.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.