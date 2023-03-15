Three teens arrested in shooting that killed 2 teens outside Georgia birthday party

Three teenagers in Georgia have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two teens outside a birthday party earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Lamar Coleman, 18, and two 17-year-old twin brothers were taken into custody Tuesday, Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said during a press conference.

The sheriff’s office released a video of Hanson walking the suspects into the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

Hanson said the shooting appears to be gang-related and that the victims killed and injured were innocent bystanders and not the intended targets.

Samuel Moon, 15, and Aj’anaye Hill, 14, were identified as the teens killed around 10:40 p.m. as they were leaving a birthday party at a home in Douglasville, a city about 20 miles west of Atlanta.

Seven other teens were wounded. The victims’ ages ranged from 14 to 19, the sheriff’s office previously said.

The three suspects each face two counts of mass murder, nine counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of aggravated battery.

Hanson said additional charges, including gang-related ones, are pending.

Officials said more arrests are expected but did not elaborate further as the investigation remains active.