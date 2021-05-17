Three suspected Aryan Brotherhood members fatally shot in New Mexico

Three suspected members of the Aryan Brotherhood were fatally shot last week in New Mexico, a report said.

The men were involved in a shooting last Wednesday and were later dropped off in a car at a hospital in Albuquerque by a fourth man with apparent ties to the prison gang, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing court records.

Two of the fatal victims have been identified as Brandon Torres, 44, and James Fisher, 41, according to police.

The third victim was not identified.

Richard Kuykendall, 41, who police believe dropped the car off at the hospital, has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, the report said.

FBI agents believe Kuykendall may have allegedly killed one of the men, according to a criminal complaint.

Surveillance footage obtained by authorities shows Kuykendall at the scene, getting fired at from somebody inside the car.

He then manages to get inside the car, before exiting alone and driving to the hospital, according to the video.

The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center identified the three dead men as members of the Aryan Brotherhood, an FBI agent wrote in the complaint.

Kuykendall has tattoos that are linked to the gang, the report said.

This story was initially published by the New York Post.