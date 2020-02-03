Three shot inside Texas A&M-Commerce University residence hall: campus police

Two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting at a Texas A&M-Commerce University residence hall Monday, according to campus police.

“A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus,” the Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department said on Twitter. “Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.”

“There have been two confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” the university wrote in a statement on its website. “UPD has stationed officers throughout the campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community”

The school did not comment on the condition of the two wounded. No additional information about the shooting was immediately available. Texas A&M-Commerce University is a satellite campus located about 65 miles northeast of Dallas. The main campus is located about 230 miles away in College Station, Texas, closer to Houston.

University police said all classes were canceled for the rest of the day amid an active criminal investigation. A&M-Commerce said additional shelters were available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. The campus was placed on lockdown.