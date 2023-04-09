Three people found shot dead in Orlando home Easter morning, suspect killed by police

Three people are dead, including a child, following a reported domestic violence incident in Orlando.

Police were called out to a home in the 600 block of Grand Street in the city’s Parramore neighborhood just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they heard shots from inside the house. The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Once entering the home, two adults and one child were found with gunshot wounds. The child was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified any of the three victims, nor the suspect.

The two officers involved were not injured and will be on paid administrative leave.

“As with all officer-involved shootings, FDLE will conduct an independent review of the incident, followed by the State Attorney’s Office,” an Orlando Police Department press release reads.

Orlando PD will also conduct its own internal investigation.

The officers did have their body-worn cameras on during the incident. OPD says per policy they will make the body-worn camera footage available to the public within 30 days.

As of 7 a.m., the investigation scene was still very active, and police still had the area involved blocked off.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.