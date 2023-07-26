Three Marines found unresponsive at gas station near Camp Lejeune died of carbon monoxide poisoning: Police

The three U.S. Marines who were found unresponsive at a Speedway gas station near Camp Lejeune died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office found the three men in a privately owned car outside the convenience Sunday morning.

The lance corporals, identified by the U.S. Marine Corps as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida, were stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune.

Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately make clear whether their deaths were accidental.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” Sheriff Alan Cutler said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

