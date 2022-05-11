Three injured in Dallas triple shooting inside hair salon: reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three women were hospitalized Wednesday after they were shot at a Dallas hair salon, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Department said a man entered the Hair World Salon just after 2:20 p.m. and shouted something before opening fire, KXAS-TV reported.

Three women inside the business sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left the salon and fled in his vehicle. Authorities were looking at surveillance cameras in an effort to identify the gunman.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive, including if it was a hate crime. The salon is a Korean-owned business, the news outlet said.

Fox News has reached out to the police department. The FBI has been called to assist in the investigation.

