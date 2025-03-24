Three illegal immigrants charged after fiery Texas crash leaves one dead

​

Three illegal immigrants have been charged in connection with a deadly drunk-driving crash Saturday night on a highway in Arlington, Texas.

According to the Arlington Police Department, 25-year-old Cesar Ramirez Castro was driving a Ford-150 when he swerved onto the shoulder of I-20, slamming the truck into a parked vehicle.

The vehicle then collided with a concrete barrier, setting it ablaze.

When the fire was extinguished, a 22-year-old man was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police charged Ramirez Castro with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of collision involving death.

According to jail records, he has an immigration hold.

Two passengers in the vehicle, 30-year-old Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez and 24-year-old Daniel Castro Zammarron, were both arrested on one count of public intoxication.

Both men also have immigration holds.

Last week, an illegal immigrant living in Georgia was charged with capital murder after allegedly killing Camilia Williams, a 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother.

David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, 21, a Honduran national, has been charged with capital murder.

He was caught and released while crossing illegally into the United States under Biden administration policies in 2021. He was scheduled for removal from the country in 2023, but removal proceedings never occurred.