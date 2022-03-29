Three Buffalo, New York police officers shot during pursuit, multiple people in custody, cops say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three police officers were shot Tuesday during a pursuit, authorities in Buffalo, New York said.

The officers sustained non-life threatening wounds and several people were in police custody, the Buffalo Police Department tweeted. Authorities have not disclosed the events that preceded the chase and how many suspects are involved.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office tweeted the shooting remains under investigation while offering prayers for the injured officers.

The story is breaking. Check back for updates.