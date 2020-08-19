Thousands put up ‘Jesus 2020’ signs ahead of election: 'He's the only way'

He’s not a third-party presidential candidate up for election in November, but thousands across the country are putting up “Jesus 2020” yard signs.

More than 5,000 signs have shipped out to California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and other states from a campaign that began at Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer, Ala.

“People need Jesus with everything that’s going on,” Joyce Hubbard, one of the Jesus 2020 co-organizers, told Fox News. “He’s the only one that we can count on. He’s the one that keeps his promises. He’s already the winner.”

Hubbard and her friend, Martha Sikes, came up with the idea at their small church, which reopened in May and has several members still at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two wanted to spark a revival of hope in a climate of despair.

“If everyone would just focus on Jesus right now, everything would just fall into place and we wouldn’t have the problems we have,” Hubbard said. “He’s the only way.”

People from all over the country have been ordering signs at the JESUS 2020 Facebook Page and they’ve been printed at Wells Printing in Montgomery.

“We don’t have to be some megachurch. All it takes is a spark and we want to set fires everywhere,” Hubbard said. “We want Jesus’s name out there.”

The organizers said they’ve had churches and entire neighborhoods order the signs because, Hubbard notes, “once one person gets them, everyone wants one.”

“It’s been awesome! It’s uplifted people so much,” Hubbard said. “People are just looking for something to cling onto. Not the signs itself, but just Jesus. I mean that’s what we need.”