Thousands of US troops placed on ‘heightened preparedness’ as Russia-Ukraine tensions swirl

Several thousand US forces put on ‘heightened preparedness’ amid Russia-Ukraine tension

The United States has heightened the readiness of some 8,500 U.S. troops amid tensions between Russia and NATO over a potential invasion of Ukraine, but no decisions have been made yet to deploy them.

“Secretary Austin has placed a range of units in the United States on a heightened preparedness to deploy, which increases our readiness to provide forces if NATO should activate” the NATO National Response Force, said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Monday.

The NATO NRF is a multinational rapid response force comprised of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces.

“The United States is deeply concerned about the current situation in Europe,” Kirby said. “We remain keenly focused on Russia’s unusual military activities near the Ukrainian border, including in Belarus, and consulting extensively with our transatlantic allies and partners. The department continues to support diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation.

“Now, as the president has said, even as we continue to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue, we must also increase readiness in support of its obligations to the security and defense of NATO and the security of its citizens abroad,” he continued. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy says Biden ‘cleared the air’ with him following the ‘SOB’ insult

Fox News Peter Doocy revealed that President Biden called his cellphone following a hostile exchange the two of them had at the White House earlier in the day.

During an event on Monday evening, Doocy attempted to ask Biden a question about inflation, to which the president responded by calling him a “stupid son of a b—-.”

Appearing on “Hannity,” Doocy said the president reached out to him “within about an hour of that exchange.”

“He said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'” Doocy said. “And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president, so I’ll keep doing it.”

When Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked if Biden apologized, Doocy responded, “He cleared the air and I appreciate it.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

NCAA facilitator resigns over organization’s updated transgender participation policy

Dorian Rhea Debussy, Ph.D, one of the 54 facilitators in the NCAA Division III LGBTQ OneTeam program, resigned after a new policy was implemented around transgender participation.

Last year, Debussy led 38 OneTeam members in publishing a letter demanding the NCAA to take further action to prevent anti-transgender legislation from being introduced and passed in the 2021 state legislative session.

Debussy put out a resignation letter protesting the NCAA’s updated transgender participation policy.

“I’m deeply troubled by what appears to be a devolving level of active, effective, committed, and equitable support for gender diverse student-athletes within the NCAA’s leadership. As a non-binary, trans-feminine person, I can no longer, in good conscience, maintain my affiliation with the NCAA,” Debussy stated.

Debussy wrote that “the NCAA notes that their updated policy still mandates rigid testing schedules for endocrine levels, while the IOC’s updated policy strongly emphasizes the importance of bodily autonomy and scientific evidence in ensuring fairness.” She added that the NCAA also notes that their updated policy “defers to relevant policies of the governing bodies for each individual sport, while also not setting a clear and direct expectation for a trans-inclusive environment.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham used her “Ingraham Angle” commentary Monday to report President Biden and the Democrats are “stumbling on the warpath” as they frantically seek a distraction from Biden’s failing presidency.

As inflation and crime soars, coronavirus continues and polls tank, Biden’s political and media allies are desperate to change the subject, she said.

“More than a month ago, President Biden assured a very war-weary nation that putting troops in or around Ukraine was not on the table. Well, now it looks like that’s right up there with the other promises he made, like if you get vaxxed, you can go back to normal and just 100 days of masking,” she said.

