Thousands of Georgia teens given licenses without road test during coronavirus crisis must take one after all, governor says

Thousands of Georgia teens who got their driver’s licenses without taking a road test during the coronavirus pandemic will have to take one after all, the governor said Tuesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a waiver on April 23 allowing drivers, 16 to 18 with a learner’s permit, to upgrade to a provisional license. They had to provide an affidavit from a parent, guardian or driving instructor indicating they’d completed at least 40 hours of supervised driving.

They also needed to have a clean driving record for the past year and a day. Permit holders older than 18 could sign the affidavit on their own. And the drivers were still required to pay a fee.

But Kemp issued a new executive order Tuesday that said “the on-the-road test was only temporarily suspended.” He said teens awarded licenses during the age of social distancing must complete a road test by Sept. 30 in order to keep the license.

“Anybody that has gotten a driver’s license that hasn’t taken the test — even though they met the criteria of so many hours on the road, and been to driving school, or had your parents verify that — they’re still going to have to come back and take the driver’s test,” the governor said at his COVID-19 briefing, according to Fox Carolina.

The executive order says the Georgia Department of Drivers Services will organize on-the-road tests involving “examiners riding in the vehicles with the driver’s license applicants during the test or by remote means.”

Last week, the department said nearly 20,000 teens had been awarded driver’s licenses without taking a road test.

Kemp said he initially allowed the permit upgrade to deal with a backlog of scheduled road tests postponed when the state implemented a stay-at-home order in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

