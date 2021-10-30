The Air Force is the first military branch to face mass refusal for the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate since it was issued in August, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. Active duty members have until Nov. 2 to have started at least one dose of a vaccine regimen, while National Guard and Reserve members have until Dec. 2 to comply, the Air Force announced on Sept. 3.

Some 12,000 personnel have declined any vaccination regimen – down from around 60,000 at the start of October, according to the Post.

FORMER US SOLDIER RETURNS TO AFGHANISTAN, RESCUES CHRISTIANS FROM TALIBAN

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Wednesday that around 97% of active-duty personnel have received at least one shot and around 87% are fully vaccinated. The total force has a lower number, with around 82% with at least one dose and around 68% fully vaccinated with no breakouts for Reserve or Guard personnel.