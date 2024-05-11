Thomas Jefferson University apologizes after names mispronounced at graduation ceremony

Thomas Jefferson University apologized on Friday after a speaker mispronounced several graduates’ names during its nursing student graduation ceremony, to include the name Thomas, which is also in the university’s name.

The speaker mispronounced Molly Elizabeth Camp as “Mollina -Zabeth- Cap” and Thomas as “Tha-mo-may.” The woman corrects herself and says Thomas, but does not even attempt to say his last name, which is Canevari. Some of the other names mispronounced during Thursday’s graduation were May V. Lee Zubeth Brotoski, Syer Ovoon Jean June Breenun and Victoria Lee Zubithruss.

Some of the graduates appeared confused upon hearing the incorrect pronunciation of their names, while some laughed and others corrected the speaker.

Video of the speaker botching the names went viral on several social media platforms, including TikTok and X.

The university, located in Philadelphia, apologized for the mispronunciations in a statement Friday, saying the errors were due to “the way phonetic spellings were presented on the speaker’s cards, which was noted when the presenter apologized during the ceremony.”

“The leadership and faculty of Thomas Jefferson University extend our sincerest apologies for the mispronunciations of the names of several of our graduating nursing students during our recent commencement ceremony,” a spokesperson for the university said in a statement. “This ceremony is a celebration of the significant achievements of our students, and each graduate deserves to have their name honored correctly on this pivotal day.”

“We also recognize that commencement is not only a milestone for our students but also a deeply important day for their families and loved ones who have supported them throughout their educational journey, and we are deeply sorry for any disappointment this may have caused,” the statement continued.

The spokesperson added: “The mispronunciations occurred due to the way phonetic spellings were presented on the speaker’s cards, which was noted when the presenter apologized during the ceremony. This unfortunate error does not reflect the immense respect we have for our graduates and the value we place on their hard-earned accomplishments.”