This Day in History: Sept. 8

On this day, Sept. 8 …

2018: A New York City subway station reopens for the first time since it was destroyed in the World Trade Center attack 17 years earlier.

Also on this day:

1565: A Spanish expedition establishes the first permanent European settlement in North America at present-day St. Augustine, Fla.

1664: The Dutch surrender New Amsterdam to the British, who rename it New York.

1892: An early version of "The Pledge of Allegiance," written by Francis Bellamy, appears in "The Youth's Companion." It went: "I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

1900: Galveston, Texas, is struck by a hurricane that kills an estimated 8,000 people.

1941: The 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces begins during World War II.

1964: Public schools in Prince Edward County, Va., reopen after being closed for five years by officials attempting to prevent court-ordered racial desegregation.

1974: President Gerald R. Ford grants a "full, free, and absolute pardon" to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.

President Gerald R. Ford grants a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office. 1985: Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose ties Ty Cobb’s career record for hits, singling for hit number 4,191 during a game against the Cubs in Chicago.