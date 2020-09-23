This Day in History: Sept. 23

On this day, Sept. 23 …

1987: Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., withdraws from the Democratic presidential race following questions about his use of borrowed quotations and the portrayal of his academic record.

Also on this day:

63 B.C.: Caesar Augustus, the first Roman emperor, is born.

1846: Neptune is identified as a planet by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.

1889: Nintendo is founded in Kyoto, Japan, as a playing card company.

1952: Sen. Richard M. Nixon, R-Calif., salvages his vice-presidential nomination by appearing on television from Los Angeles to refute allegations of improper campaign fundraising in what became known as the “Checkers” speech.

1955: A jury in Sumner, Miss., acquits two White men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, of murdering Black teenager Emmett Till. (The two men later allegedly later admit to the crime in an interview with Look magazine.)

1957: Nine Black students who entered Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas are forced to withdraw because of a White mob outside.