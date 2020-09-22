This Day in History: Sept. 22

On this day, Sept. 22 …

1862: President Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of Jan. 1, 1863.

Also on this day:

1776: During the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, is hanged as a spy by the British in New York.

During the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, is hanged as a spy by the British in New York. 1927: Gene Tunney successfully defends his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago.

Gene Tunney successfully defends his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago. 1949: The Soviet Union explodes its first atomic bomb.

The Soviet Union explodes its first atomic bomb. 1961: The Interstate Commerce Commission issues rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.

The Interstate Commerce Commission issues rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses. 1975: Sara Jane Moore attempts to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel but misses.

Sara Jane Moore attempts to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel but misses. 1980: The Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupts into full-scale war.

The Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupts into full-scale war. 1985: Rock and country music artists participate in FarmAid, a concert staged in Champaign, Ill., to help the nation’s farmers.

1994: “Friends” debuts on NBC.

2018: Paul Simon ends what is billed as his final concert tour in a park in Queens, New York, telling the hometown crowd that their cheers “mean more than you can know.”