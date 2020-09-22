This Day in History: Sept. 22
On this day, Sept. 22 …
1862: President Abraham Lincoln issues the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of Jan. 1, 1863.
Also on this day:
- 1776: During the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, is hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
- 1927: Gene Tunney successfully defends his heavyweight boxing title against Jack Dempsey in the famous “long-count” fight in Chicago.
- 1949: The Soviet Union explodes its first atomic bomb.
- 1961: The Interstate Commerce Commission issues rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.
- 1975: Sara Jane Moore attempts to shoot President Gerald R. Ford outside a San Francisco hotel but misses.
- 1980: The Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupts into full-scale war.
- 1985: Rock and country music artists participate in FarmAid, a concert staged in Champaign, Ill., to help the nation’s farmers.
- 1994: “Friends” debuts on NBC.
- 2018: Paul Simon ends what is billed as his final concert tour in a park in Queens, New York, telling the hometown crowd that their cheers “mean more than you can know.”
- 2019: Billy Porter becomes the first openly gay actor to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for “Pose.”