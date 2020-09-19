This Day in History: Sept. 19
On this day, Sept. 19 …
1982: The smiley emoticon is invented by Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott E. Fahlman, who suggested punctuating humorously intended computer messages with a colon followed by a hyphen and a parenthesis as a horizontal “smiley face.” 🙂
Also on this day:
- 1881: James A. Garfield, 20th president of the United States, dies in New Jersey two and a half months after being shot in Washington by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur becomes president.
- 1934: Bruno Hauptmann is arrested in New York and charged with the kidnap-murder of 20-month-old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr.
- 1955: President Juan Peron of Argentina is deposed and exiled after a military coup.
- 1957: The United States conducts its first underground nuclear test in the Nevada desert.
- 1970: The “Mary Tyler Moore Show” premieres on CBS.
- 1985: The Mexico City area is struck by a devastating earthquake that kills at least 9,500 people.
- 1986: Federal health officials announce the experimental drug AZT will be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.
- 2001: The Pentagon orders combat aircraft to the Persian Gulf following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
- 2008: The Bush administration lays out a bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors send stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.
- 2018: Wanda Barzee, who helped her then-husband kidnap Utah teen Elizabeth Smart in 2003, is released from prison.
2019: Gun manufacturer Colt announces it is suspending production of the AR-15 and other long rifles for civilian use following a series of mass shootings.