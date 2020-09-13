This Day in History: Sept. 13

On this day, Sept. 13 …

1996: Tupac Shakur dies at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Also on this day:

1788: The Congress of the Confederation authorizes the first national election and declares New York City the temporary national capital.

1993: At the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands after signing an accord granting limited Palestinian autonomy.

1998: Former Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace dies at age 79.

2018: Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, says she has notified federal investigators about information she received concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from a person who "strongly requested confidentiality." (The person later would be identified as Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when they were teens.)