This Day in History: Oct. 9

On this day, Oct. 9 …

2018: Brett Kavanaugh takes the bench for the first time as a Supreme Court associate justice after weeks of rancor surrounding his confirmation.

Also on this day:

1776: A group of Spanish missionaries settles in present-day San Francisco.

A group of Spanish missionaries settles in present-day San Francisco. 1930: Laura Ingalls becomes the first woman to fly across the United States as she completes a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif.

Laura Ingalls becomes the first woman to fly across the United States as she completes a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif. 1936: The first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam begins transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.

The first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam begins transmitting electricity to Los Angeles. 1958: Pope Pius XII dies at age 82, ending a 19-year papacy. (He would be succeeded by Pope John XXIII.)

Pope Pius XII dies at age 82, ending a 19-year papacy. (He would be succeeded by Pope John XXIII.) 1967: Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, is executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.

Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, is executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture. 1974: Businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, dies in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he is buried in Jerusalem).

Businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, dies in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he is buried in Jerusalem). 1985: The hijackers of the Achille Lauro cruise liner surrender two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer, an American who used a wheelchair, was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)

The hijackers of the Achille Lauro cruise liner surrender two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer, an American who used a wheelchair, was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.) 2006: Google Inc. announces it is acquiring YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal.

Google Inc. announces it is acquiring YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal. 2009: President Barack Obama wins the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee calls “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”