This Day in History: Oct. 9
On this day, Oct. 9 …
2018: Brett Kavanaugh takes the bench for the first time as a Supreme Court associate justice after weeks of rancor surrounding his confirmation.
Also on this day:
- 1776: A group of Spanish missionaries settles in present-day San Francisco.
- 1930: Laura Ingalls becomes the first woman to fly across the United States as she completes a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif.
- 1936: The first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam begins transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
- 1958: Pope Pius XII dies at age 82, ending a 19-year papacy. (He would be succeeded by Pope John XXIII.)
- 1967: Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader Che Guevara, 39, is executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
- 1974: Businessman Oskar Schindler, credited with saving about 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust, dies in Frankfurt, West Germany (at his request, he is buried in Jerusalem).
- 1985: The hijackers of the Achille Lauro cruise liner surrender two days after seizing the vessel in the Mediterranean. (Passenger Leon Klinghoffer, an American who used a wheelchair, was killed by the hijackers during the standoff.)
- 2006: Google Inc. announces it is acquiring YouTube Inc. for $1.65 billion in a stock deal.
- 2009: President Barack Obama wins the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee calls “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
- 2012: Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison following his conviction on 45 counts of sexual abuse of boys.
- 2018: Taylor Swift captures four honors at the American Music Awards to become the most decorated woman in the show’s history.