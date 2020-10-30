This Day in History: Oct. 30

On this day, Oct. 30 …

1974: Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo), known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.

Also on this day:

1944: The Martha Graham ballet “Appalachian Spring,” with music by Aaron Copland, premieres at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., with Graham in a leading role.

1945: The U.S. government announces the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.

1961: The Soviet Union tests a hydrogen bomb, the "Tsar Bomba," with a force estimated at about 50 megatons.

1972: An Illinois Central Gulf commuter train is struck from behind by another train on Chicago's South Side; 45 people are killed.

1975: The New York Daily News runs the headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead” a day after President Gerald R. Ford says he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City .

. 1979: President Carter announces his choice of federal appeals judge Shirley Hufstedler to head the newly created Department of Education.

2002: Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell) of the pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC is killed in a shooting in New York at age 37. (Two men would be charged in his death in August 2020.)

2009: A federal jury in Miami convicts the son of former Liberian President Charles Taylor in the first case brought under a 1994 U.S. law allowing prosecution for torture and atrocities committed overseas. (Charles McArthur Emmanuel would be sentenced to 97 years in prison.)

2018: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a former Manafort business associate, Rick Gates, are indicted on felony charges, including conspiracy against the United States, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election reveals its first targets.

2018: At his sentencing hearing, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl apologizes to the military personnel who were wounded searching for him after he walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.