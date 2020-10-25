This Day in History: Oct. 25

On this day, Oct. 25 …

1964: The Rolling Stones appear on “The Ed Sullivan Show” for the first time.

Also on this day:

1400: Geoffrey Chaucer, “the Father of English literature,” dies in London.

1760: King George III of Britain is crowned.

1910: "America the Beautiful," with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, is first published.

1917: The Bolsheviks under Vladimir Ilyich Lenin seize power in Russia.

1929: Albert B. Fall, who was U.S. secretary of the interior under President Harding, is found guilty of taking a bribe. He is sentenced to a year in prison and fined $100,000.

1935: A major hurricane strikes Haiti, leaving more than 2,000 people dead and many thousands homeless and hungry.

1954: A U.S. Cabinet meeting is televised for the first time.

A U.S. Cabinet meeting is televised for the first time. 1955: The microwave oven, for home use, is introduced by The Tappan Company.