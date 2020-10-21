This Day in History: Oct. 21

On this day, Oct. 21 …

1975: Boston Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk, batting in the 12th inning of Game 6 of the World Series, hit a dramatic Game 6 home run to help his team beat the Big Red Machine Cincinnati Reds. In a now iconic image, Fisk gestured at the ball, directing its path to stay fair as it approached the Fenway Park foul pole.

Also on this day:

1892: Schoolchildren across the U.S. observe Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.

Schoolchildren across the U.S. observe Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion. 1797: The U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” is christened in Boston’s harbor.

The U.S. Navy frigate Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” is christened in Boston’s harbor. 1892: Thomas Edison perfects a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.

Thomas Edison perfects a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J. 1917: Members of the 1st Division of the U.S. Army training in Luneville, France, become the first Americans to see action on the front lines of World War I.

Members of the 1st Division of the U.S. Army training in Luneville, France, become the first Americans to see action on the front lines of World War I. 1960: Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clash in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.

Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clash in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York. 1967: Tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters begin two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

Tens of thousands of Vietnam War protesters begin two days of demonstrations in Washington, D.C. 1971: President Richard Nixon nominates Lewis F. Powell and William H. Rehnquist to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both nominees would be confirmed.)