This Day in History: Oct. 20

On this day, Oct. 20 …

2011: Muammar Qaddafi, 69, Libya’s dictator for 42 years, is killed as revolutionary fighters overwhelm his hometown of Sirte and capture the last major bastion of resistance two months after his regime falls.

Also on this day:

1803: The U.S. Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase.

1944: During World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur steps ashore at Leyte in the Philippines, 2 1/2 years after saying, "I shall return."

1947: The House Un-American Activities Committee opens hearings into alleged Communist influence and infiltration in the U.S. motion picture industry.

1967: A jury in Meridian, Miss., convicts seven men of violating the civil rights of slain civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner; the seven receives prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years.