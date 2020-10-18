This Day in History: Oct. 18

On this day, Oct. 18 …

1912: Black boxing champion Jack Johnson is arrested in Chicago, accused of violating the Mann Act because of his relationship with his White girlfriend, Lucille Cameron. (The case collapses when Cameron refuses to cooperate. But Johnson would later be re-arrested and convicted on the testimony of a former mistress, Belle Schreiber. President Trump pardons him posthumously in 2018.)

Also on this day:

1648: Boston shoemakers are authorized to form a guild to protect their interests; it’s the first American labor organization on record.

1892: The first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago is officially opened.

1898: The American flag is raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquishes control of the island to the U.S.

1931: Thomas Edison dies in West Orange, N.J., at age 84.

1944: Soviet troops invade Czechoslovakia during World War II.