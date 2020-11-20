This Day in History: Nov. 20
On this day, Nov. 20 …
1985: The first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, is officially released.
Also on this day:
- 1789: New Jersey becomes the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
- 1910: The Mexican Revolution of 1910 has its beginnings under the Plan of San Luis Potosi issued by Francisco I. Madero.
- 1945: Twenty-two former Nazi officials go on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune would sentence 12 of the defendants to death; seven would receive prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three would be acquitted.)
- 1947: Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, marries Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
- 1966: The musical play “Cabaret,“ set in pre-Nazi Germany, opens on Broadway with Jill Haworth as Sally Bowles and Joel Grey as the Master of Ceremonies.
- 1967: The U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticks past 200 million.
- 1969: The Nixon administration announces a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout.
- 1969: A group of American Indian activists begin a 19-month occupation of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.
- 1975: After nearly four decades of absolute rule, Spain’s Generalissimo Francisco Franco dies, two weeks before his 83rd birthday.
- 1984: Michael Jackson is inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.
- 1998: Forty-six states embrace a $206 billion settlement with cigarette makers over health costs for treating sick smokers.
- 2000: Lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battle before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
- 2003: Michael Jackson is booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif.
- 2003: “Wall of Sound” creator Phil Spector is charged with murder in the shooting death of an actress, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, Calif.
- 2018: President Trump declares that he would not further punish Saudi Arabia for the killing of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi, dismissing reports from U.S. intelligence agencies that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known about the plot to kill the writer.
- 2019: Actor Tom Hanks announces that he has found out, via Ancestry.com, that he and Fred Rogers are sixth cousins. (Hanks portrayed Mister Rogers in the film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”)