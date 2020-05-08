This Day in History: May 8

On this day, May 8 …

2018: President Trump announces plans to leave the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration, declaring the pact has failed to halt the country’s nuclear ambitions.

Also on this day:

1429: The Siege of Orleans during the Hundred Years’ War ends as English troops withdraw after being defeated by French forces under Joan of Arc.

1794: Antoine Lavoisier, the father of modern chemistry, is executed by guillotine during France's Reign of Terror.

1945: President Harry S. Truman announces on radio that Nazi Germany's forces surrendered and that "the flags of freedom fly all over Europe."

1958: Vice President Richard Nixon is shoved, stoned, booed and spat upon by anti-American protesters in Lima, Peru.

1970: Anti-war protests take place across the United States and around the world; in New York, construction workers break up a demonstration on Wall Street.

1973: Militant American Indians who had held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrender.