This Day in History: May 6

On this day, May 6 …

2019: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their firstborn child, a baby boy they would name Archie.

Also on this day:

1889: The Paris Exposition formally opens, featuring the just-completed Eiffel Tower.

The Paris Exposition formally opens, featuring the just-completed Eiffel Tower. 1910: Britain’s Edwardian era ends with the death of King Edward VII; he is succeeded by George V.

Britain’s Edwardian era ends with the death of King Edward VII; he is succeeded by George V. 1915: Babe Ruth hits his first major-league home run as a player for the Boston Red Sox.

Babe Ruth hits his first major-league home run as a player for the Boston Red Sox. 1915: Actor-writer-director Orson Welles is born in Kenosha, Wis.