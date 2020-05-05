This Day in History: May 5

On this day, May 5 …

1961: Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. becomes America’s first space traveler as he makes a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.

Also on this day:

1494: During his second voyage to the Western Hemisphere, Christopher Columbus lands in Jamaica.

1818: Karl Marx, co-author of "The Communist Manifesto" and author of "Das Kapital," is born in Prussia.

1821: Napoleon Bonaparte dies in exile on the island of St. Helena.

1862: "Cinco de Mayo" – Mexican troops defeat French occupying forces in the Battle of Puebla.

1891: New York's Carnegie Hall (then known as "Music Hall") has its official opening night, featuring Russian composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky as a guest conductor.

1892: Congress passes the Geary Act, which requires Chinese in the United States to carry a certificate of residence at all times or face deportation.

1925: Schoolteacher John T. Scopes is charged in Tennessee with violating a state law that prohibits teaching the theory of evolution. (Scopes would be found guilty, but his conviction was set aside.)

1934: The first Three Stooges short for Columbia Pictures, "Woman Haters," is released.

1942: Wartime sugar rationing begins in the United States.

1945: In the only fatal attack of its kind during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb explodes on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing the pregnant wife of a minister and five children.

1981: Irish Republican Army hunger-striker Bobby Sands dies at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland on his 66th day without food.

1994: Singapore canes American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism, a day after the sentence was reduced from six lashes to four in response to an appeal by President Bill Clinton .

2009: Connie Culp, America's first face transplant recipient, appears before reporters at the Cleveland Clinic.

2009: Texas health officials confirm the first death of a U.S. resident with swine flu.

2014: A narrowly divided Supreme Court upholds Christian prayers at the start of local council meetings.