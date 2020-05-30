This Day in History: May 30

On this day, May 30 …



2018: Kim Kardashian West visits the White House to discuss prison reform and appeal to President Trump on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses. (Days later, Trump would grant Johnson clemency, freeing her from prison.)

Also on this day:

1431: Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, is burned at the stake in Rouen, France.

1911: The first Indy 500 takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

1922: The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., is formally dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.

1935: Babe Ruth plays in his last major league baseball game for the Boston Braves, leaving after the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. (Ruth would announce his retirement three days later).

1958: Unidentified American service members killed in World War II and the Korean War are interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

1996: Britain’s Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson are granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.

2009: Internet sensation Susan Boyle places second on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

2012: Former Liberian President Charles Taylor is sentenced to 50 years for war crimes in Sierra Leone.

2014: Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki resigns from President Barack Obama’s Cabinet, taking the blame for what he decried as a “lack of integrity” in the sprawling health care system for the nation’s military veterans.

2018: Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is indicted by a New York grand jury on rape and criminal sex act charges.